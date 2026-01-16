3.71 BYN
Latvia to Double Army by 2028
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Latvia plans to double its army. According to the country's Ministry of Defense, the armed forces are expected to reach 61,000 personnel by 2028.
During peacetime, 31,000 troops will be deployed, but an additional 30,000 reservists will be ready to join them if required. This move fits into the overall strategy of militarizing the Baltics.
However, it is not yet clear where Riga will find the funds: from taxes paid by its citizens or from new European loans.