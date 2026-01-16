Latvia to Double Army by 2028

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c2c91df-3a09-467e-9550-b329608ec048/conversions/c4c80d8a-ea41-4264-a753-a7809ef9fadb-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c2c91df-3a09-467e-9550-b329608ec048/conversions/c4c80d8a-ea41-4264-a753-a7809ef9fadb-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c2c91df-3a09-467e-9550-b329608ec048/conversions/c4c80d8a-ea41-4264-a753-a7809ef9fadb-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2c2c91df-3a09-467e-9550-b329608ec048/conversions/c4c80d8a-ea41-4264-a753-a7809ef9fadb-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Latvia plans to double its army. According to the country's Ministry of Defense, the armed forces are expected to reach 61,000 personnel by 2028.

During peacetime, 31,000 troops will be deployed, but an additional 30,000 reservists will be ready to join them if required. This move fits into the overall strategy of militarizing the Baltics.