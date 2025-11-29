3.72 BYN
2.91 BYN
3.37 BYN
Latvia to Extend Enhanced Regime on Border with Belarus for another Six Months
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Riga has announced its readiness to extend the enhanced border security regime with Belarus for another six months. It will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.
The Latvians are guided by a rather strange logic: reportedly, one of the factors behind the continuation of these measures is the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.
According to official data, in 2026, border guards stopped 12,000 refugees and allowed only 30 into Latvia for humanitarian reasons, as the authorities formulate their considerations.