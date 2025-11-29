Latvia to Extend Enhanced Regime on Border with Belarus for another Six Months

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72bcff8f-bb11-4d8a-bb69-4793cf9e4aad/conversions/a1ca579c-9e83-44a6-8456-25ea874980e8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72bcff8f-bb11-4d8a-bb69-4793cf9e4aad/conversions/a1ca579c-9e83-44a6-8456-25ea874980e8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72bcff8f-bb11-4d8a-bb69-4793cf9e4aad/conversions/a1ca579c-9e83-44a6-8456-25ea874980e8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/72bcff8f-bb11-4d8a-bb69-4793cf9e4aad/conversions/a1ca579c-9e83-44a6-8456-25ea874980e8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Riga has announced its readiness to extend the enhanced border security regime with Belarus for another six months. It will remain in effect until June 30, 2026.

The Latvians are guided by a rather strange logic: reportedly, one of the factors behind the continuation of these measures is the Ukrainian-Russian conflict.