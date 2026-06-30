Latvia Wants to Deploy "Drone Wall" on Border with Belarus and Russia

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs announced that his country plans to deploy a so-called drone wall along the entire border with Belarus and Russia by the end of summer.

According to the military, it is a complex system: it combines low-flying target tracking tools, air defense systems, and swarms of drones that will act as interceptors or fighters. What's notable about this statement is that the "drone wall" technology itself has not yet been implemented anywhere.

The Latvian project is being implemented with the participation of Germany, Poland, Finland, and neighboring countries. However, even minimal success in this area would have been demonstrated as early as May, when Ukrainian drones invaded Latvia en masse.