Latvian Border Guards Authorized to Use Explosive Devices
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Riga is taking another step toward escalation and heightened tensions. Latvian State Border Guard officers have been authorized to use explosives and explosive devices without warning. The government has approved the corresponding amendments to the law.
It is stated that explosive devices may be used in extreme cases and to repel an armed or military incursion into Latvian territory, as well as to liberate a captured border facility.
On December 27, Latvia officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel mines. Along with Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, Poland and Finland also withdrew from the convention.