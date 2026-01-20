Latvian Border Guards Authorized to Use Explosive Devices

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0247227-944d-4083-84c0-2142fa361a81/conversions/e8ca2a80-ace6-4e93-8e56-c5bd82587cf2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0247227-944d-4083-84c0-2142fa361a81/conversions/e8ca2a80-ace6-4e93-8e56-c5bd82587cf2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0247227-944d-4083-84c0-2142fa361a81/conversions/e8ca2a80-ace6-4e93-8e56-c5bd82587cf2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f0247227-944d-4083-84c0-2142fa361a81/conversions/e8ca2a80-ace6-4e93-8e56-c5bd82587cf2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Riga is taking another step toward escalation and heightened tensions. Latvian State Border Guard officers have been authorized to use explosives and explosive devices without warning. The government has approved the corresponding amendments to the law.

It is stated that explosive devices may be used in extreme cases and to repel an armed or military incursion into Latvian territory, as well as to liberate a captured border facility.