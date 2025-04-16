3.66 BYN
Latvian law enforcers beat up and kicked out two refugees to Belarus
Latvian law enforcers met the next refugees with a wave of blows, and then forcibly expelled them to Belarus.
The beaten foreigners (there were two of them) were found by a local resident in Verkhnedvinsk District near the border the day before, reported the Investigative Committee. Through an interpreter, the men said that they wanted to get to Europe through Latvia. But on the way they met Latvian servicemen, who smashed their cell phones, and then brutally beat them with feet and batons.
On the Belarusian side, the victims received the necessary medical care. Investigators are looking into the circumstances of the incident as part of the verification.