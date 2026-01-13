Latvian Officials Awarded for Leaving BRELL United Power System

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6fd9de44-fb5a-4f60-9d15-c139650b6320/conversions/6951cea9-b268-4430-8546-3a2533204264-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6fd9de44-fb5a-4f60-9d15-c139650b6320/conversions/6951cea9-b268-4430-8546-3a2533204264-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6fd9de44-fb5a-4f60-9d15-c139650b6320/conversions/6951cea9-b268-4430-8546-3a2533204264-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6fd9de44-fb5a-4f60-9d15-c139650b6320/conversions/6951cea9-b268-4430-8546-3a2533204264-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Latvian authorities paid out huge bonuses to those involved in the country's exit from BRELL, the unified energy grid shared with Belarus and Russia, to which the Baltic States were connected, according to local media.

The Latvian Ministry of Climate and Energy alone spent 320,000 euros on rewards for those involved in the outage. Other agencies also paid out bonuses

This scenario is tragicomic: the fact is that by leaving BRELL, the three Baltic republics have sharply reduced their room for maneuver in the energy sector. Moreover, leaving BRELL has led to higher electricity prices and regular blackouts.