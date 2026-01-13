3.71 BYN
Latvian Officials Awarded for Leaving BRELL United Power System
Latvian authorities paid out huge bonuses to those involved in the country's exit from BRELL, the unified energy grid shared with Belarus and Russia, to which the Baltic States were connected, according to local media.
The Latvian Ministry of Climate and Energy alone spent 320,000 euros on rewards for those involved in the outage. Other agencies also paid out bonuses
This scenario is tragicomic: the fact is that by leaving BRELL, the three Baltic republics have sharply reduced their room for maneuver in the energy sector. Moreover, leaving BRELL has led to higher electricity prices and regular blackouts.
And finally, synchronization with European power systems is carried out through a single channel – Poland, which is a critical dependency. If problems occur in Poland, all three Baltic countries will be without power, including Latvia, which so generously rewards technical vandalism.