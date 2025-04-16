Latvian Parliament Approves Withdrawal from Landmine Ban Convention

The Latvian Parliament, known as the Saeima, sanctioned the country’s exit from the Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines. The bill received support from 68 out of 100 lawmakers, while 14 opposed the measure, and the remaining members abstained from voting.

On March 18, the defense ministries of the Baltic trio announced their intention to withdraw from the Ottawa Convention. This unsettling decision was attributed to the intensifying security situation in the European region and the purported military threats posed by Russia and Belarus. Additionally, Poland has expressed a similar intent to exit the convention that forbids these weapons, revealing plans to establish a minefield along its border with Belarus and even to initiate domestic production of landmines.