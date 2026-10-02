Latvian Parliament Passes Law Restricting Russian Language in Media

The Latvian Parliament (Saeima) has passed a law restricting the use of the Russian language in the media, BELTA reports.

Under the amendments adopted by a majority vote, starting January 1, 2027, the use of Russian in Latvian media will be permitted only during extreme situations or states of emergency. The law also allows the use of Russian "for the targeted refutation of false information that threatens Latvia's national security."

In all other cases, the use of the Russian language is prohibited. According to the document, Latvian media outlets are required to submit an implementation plan by December 1.