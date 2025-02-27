Latvian Saeima supports ban on tourist trips to Belarus and Russia

The Latvian Saeima conceptually approved amendments to the law on tourism, which prohibit providers of tourist services to organize trips to Belarus and Russia. This is reported by BelTA with reference to the website of the Latvian parliament.

It is planned that the restrictions will apply to all travel service providers registered in Latvia. As it was specified in the press service of the legislative body, the Saeima should approve the changes in two more readings for them to finally come into force.

Earlier it was reported that, according to the bill submitted to the Saeima by the National Association, the Cabinet of Ministers should before March 17 to prepare a decree on the closure of border checkpoints for public passenger transport.