Latvian Seniors Deprived of Right to Deserved Rest

Latvian seniors are being deprived of the right to a well-deserved retirement. The proportion of employed people aged 65-74 in the country has jumped to a historic high, exceeding 26%.

Pensioners are forced to work an average of 35 hours a week, significantly more than in Northern and Central Europe. For most, this is not a voluntary choice, but a necessity due to the inability to cover everyday expenses.

State pensions in Latvia cover barely a third of a person's previous income, condemning senior citizens to near poverty.