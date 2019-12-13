Latvia may freeze financial assets of "Belorussiya" and "Yantarny Bereg" resorts

Latvia intends to freeze the financial assets of health resorts "Belorussiya" and "Yantarny Bereg" in Jurmala, reported the Latvian television. Journalists noted that the relevant information has already been sent to the court. By the way, Russian "Yantarny Bereg" is not aware of the assets freeze. A representative of the health resort said that "no legal decision has been taken". As for the health resort "Belorussiya", there has been no official information either. However, the Belarusian health resort remembers the story with the freezing of the accounts of the Belarusian health resorts in Druskininkai, Lithuania.