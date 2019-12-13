3.42 RUB
Latvia installing barriers at border points with Belarus and Russia
Latvia has begun work to strengthen the eastern borders. This was reported by the Minister of defense of the Baltic republic.
Now they install barriers at the border points with Belarus and Russia. In total, more than 300 million euros will be spent. The plan provides for the creation of anti-tank fortifications, minefields and construction of storage facilities for explosives and engineering materials.
Latvia is also preparing a plan to blow up its bridges, highways and railroad.
