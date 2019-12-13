3.42 RUB
Latvia is not for Russians?
Latvian authorities continue their Russophobic policy. They began to expel Russians who remained without a residence permit.
According to local media, the Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs has issued the first 6 orders to leave to Russian citizens who have not complied with the requirements of the law on immigration. Two have already left Latvia.
At the same time, 1017 people are under the threat of deportation. If they cannot provide good reasons for obtaining a residence permit, they will be forced to leave the territory of the Baltic republic within 30 days, otherwise they will be forcibly expelled.
