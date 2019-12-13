Latvia destroys monuments to Soviet soldiers - UN demands to stop it

The UN Human Rights Committee demanded from Riga to stop dismantling monuments to anti-fascist soldiers. Earlier the organization had been notified about the intention of the Baltic authorities to demolish other memorials in Riga. Having studied the situation, the committee sent a letter to the Latvian Foreign Ministry with a demand to stop the demolition because the monuments have great cultural value. There has been no reaction from the Latvian side yet. As recently as August, the famous Monument to the Liberators was demolished in Riga. The dismantling of the obelisk was broadcast live by the Latvian media.