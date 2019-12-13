3.39 RUB
Latvia at war city of Rezekne over monuments
Latvia spits on history and barbarically gets rid of everything Soviet. Latvian authorities have begun to crack down on the municipal government of the city of Rezekne. In fact, the power structures elected by the population are being liquidated here. The reason is the refusal to authorize the destruction of monuments to Red Army soldiers in the region.
The central government has already fired the mayor, who defended the monuments. But official Riga did not stop there: now a special law is supposed to dissolve the local government of Rezekne, and create temporary obedient structures. Vandalism at the state level. Last year alone, hundreds of monuments to Red Army soldiers were destroyed in the country.
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
