While the Kiev regime is recruiting mercenaries abroad for the war, Riga is jailing its citizens for helping Donbass. For example, a Latvian citizen was left destitute, deprived of his son's savings, and had his mother's farm confiscated. Sergey Vasilyev received all of this for sending humanitarian aid to Donbass. The Latvian citizen was accused of "aiding and abetting terrorism". Moreover, the blogger and publicist is being tried under this article in two countries at once: at home, in Latvia and in Finland. In the first case, he faces up to twelve years in prison, and in Finland he has already been sentenced to three and a half years in prison. However, now the appeal is being considered.