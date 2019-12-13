Latvians file lawsuits with European Court of Human Rights over crack-down on Russian language in schools

Russophobia is sweeping the Baltic States. Latvians have filed more than 300 lawsuits to the European Court of Human Rights. The people are dissatisfied with transition of schools of national minorities on teaching of the majority of subjects in the Latvian language. Lessons in Russian remained only for a few subjects. Such reform has caused a wave of discontent among Russian-speaking inhabitants, who accounted for more than 24 % of all population in Latvia as of 2021. Claims to the ECHR include complaints about kindergartens, private and municipal schools. It is noted that each individual application is 37-40 pages long, describing specific situations and problems.