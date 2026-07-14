Laughing Gas Turns European Resorts into Drug Dens

A new drug epidemic is sweeping Europe, and local authorities have proven completely powerless to contain it.

Empty cylinders of nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, are increasingly being found on the streets of European cities. The mayor of Nice is sounding the alarm: the widespread use of this toxic gas by young people has become a public health disaster.

In Ibiza, hundreds of toxic containers litter parking lots, sidewalks, and beaches. Drug addicts are also being spotted in public spaces in Wales. And in Liège, Belgium, a drug dealer was arrested yesterday; 34 cylinders were seized from him.