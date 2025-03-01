news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1427da7e-ff8e-4aa7-b5dd-99ff60116d4d/conversions/5dce5f78-3c62-4483-9773-7208af300aba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1427da7e-ff8e-4aa7-b5dd-99ff60116d4d/conversions/5dce5f78-3c62-4483-9773-7208af300aba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1427da7e-ff8e-4aa7-b5dd-99ff60116d4d/conversions/5dce5f78-3c62-4483-9773-7208af300aba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/1427da7e-ff8e-4aa7-b5dd-99ff60116d4d/conversions/5dce5f78-3c62-4483-9773-7208af300aba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Recently, the new American administration has opted for peaceful dialogue with Moscow, while the Old World continues to support the Kiev regime. As noted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it is Europe that is actively striving to prolong the conflict. Furthermore, there are discussions about sending troops to Ukraine in the guise of peacekeepers.

Sergey Lavrov stated:

"Who is currently demanding the continuation of this banquet in the form of war? Europe. The Danish Prime Minister has declared that for Ukraine, peace is currently worse than war. Macron and Starmer are flitting about with plans for peacekeepers: 'We are preparing thousands of troops and will provide air cover for the peacekeepers.' This is brazen, as no one has consulted us."

The Minister emphasized that Trump had remarked that deploying peacekeepers requires the consent of both parties. "Yet these individuals, with their peacekeeping agenda, are inciting the Kiev regime to wage war against us," Lavrov underscored.