Lavrov: Kiev Ready to Do Everything to Derail Peace Process
The assassination attempt on General Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow is a terrorist act, which once again confirms the Zelensky regime's determination to constantly provoke and disrupt negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated.
Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation:
"This terrorist attack once again confirmed the Zelensky regime's focus on constant provocations, aimed in turn at disrupting the negotiation process, and its willingness to do anything to convince its Western sponsors to keep up with the United States in their quest to derail them from achieving a fair settlement," he said at a press conference.
Alekseyev is hospitalized in serious condition. According to one theory by security forces, a female assassin may have carried out the assassination attempt. She fired several shots at the soldier in the entrance to his building and fled. A search is underway.
Investigators are also interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage. Alekseyev is the deputy of Igor Kostyukov, who leads the Russian negotiating team in the UAE.