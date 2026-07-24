The United States initiated a meeting with Russia. The encounter between Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio became the fourth personal contact between the heads of the two countries’ foreign ministries since 2025.

The talks took place in the Philippines, where the ASEAN summit is being held. The discussion lasted 35 minutes.

What was discussed behind closed doors? No major public statements followed the meeting.

It is known that Lavrov informed Rubio of the real situation on the front line — the one that differs from Kyiv’s triumphant reports. He also clearly indicated that further pumping of weapons into Ukraine is unacceptable.

Moscow is ready for diplomacy, but exclusively on the basis of the agreements reached in Anchorage.

And immediately a voice from Kyiv. Zelensky is doing everything possible not to be left on the sidelines. He stated the possibility of a trilateral Russia–US–Ukraine meeting within the next 40 days.

What is this? A media maneuver? While Moscow and Washington are talking directly, is Kyiv merely asking to be allowed at the table? It remains unclear for now.

Diplomacy loves silence. But not everyone is heard in it.