Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking on the program The Great Game, answered a question from U.S. analyst Andrew Napolitano about President Vladimir Putin’s talks with American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reported.

A substantial part of the opening of those talks was broadcast on television — the president’s remarks, the replies from Witkoff and Kushner, and a detailed account from presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, who took part in the conversation, Lavrov said. “In our diplomatic tradition we confine ourselves to what we have chosen to tell the public. I do not want to follow those who are now beginning to speculate about what they brought to Moscow and what they then took to Kyiv.”

He noted that one woman, a member of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, had said that what Witkoff and Kushner delivered was far worse than terms Ukraine had already rejected. “There is speculation,” the foreign minister said. “The American side is saying nothing about further diplomatic steps, while the French have already announced from the Élysée Palace that they were there and that the Americans said direct talks involving the United States would certainly resume after the State Duma elections. I leave that on the conscience of the Élysée Palace, which has more than once distinguished itself by not entirely ethical handling of the content of telephone and other conversations.”

The substance of what was discussed, Lavrov said, rests on the position Donald Trump set out on Ukraine immediately after returning to the Oval Office. “First, he said even to forget about trying to drag Ukraine into the North Atlantic Alliance. He said that had been clear long before Vladimir Putin. The question is closed, and there is no need to try to reopen it. The second element of the United States’ position is recognition of the realities on the ground.”

He stressed that this is not a matter of territory. “Some say: Russia has already seized something, so let’s stop where we are. It is not about territories. When we speak of realities, we speak of people who, immediately after the coup of February 2014, were called non-humans, creatures, terrorists — people against whom, when they rejected the results of an illegal coup, the army, combat aircraft and artillery were used, which is categorically forbidden by international humanitarian law, people who were not regarded as human beings.”

Lavrov recalled that Petro Poroshenko, elected president soon afterward, said in 2014 that “our children, the children of real Ukrainians, will go to clean schools and kindergartens, while the children of those who live in Donbas will rot in basements.”

“And how do the Europeans want to return these people under the authority of a regime when they call for restoring the 1991 borders simply to hand the territory over to Nazis?” he asked. “Or do they want to punish these people for wanting to preserve their freedom, their culture, their belonging to the Russian world?”

Trump and his team recognized the realities on the ground and, as far as Russia can judge, continue to do so, Lavrov said. “That was the case in Alaska as well. These realities on the ground are tied to people, to their opinion as expressed in referendums in Crimea, in the Donetsk and Luhansk people’s republics, and of course in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. The fact that the Americans, in all their contacts with us — above all in contacts with President Putin — proceed from these realities naturally elicits a positive response from us and a readiness to keep talking with them.”

“They recognize these basic things and around them try to be useful. I believe that deserves support,” the Russian foreign minister concluded.