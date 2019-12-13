Lavrov: There will be attempts to blow up gas pipelines "Turkish Stream" and "Blue Stream"

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the state has information that there will be attempts to blow up the gas pipelines "Turkish Stream" and "Blue Stream". This is informed by RIA Novosti.

Lavrov noted that there was an attempted attack on warships in the Black Sea, patrolling the routes along which the pipelines pass. Patrolling began due to the fact that there will be attempts to blow up the streams, as it happened with the "Nord Stream", said the Russian Foreign Minister.