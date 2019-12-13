Lavrov: Islam experiencing renaissance in Russia

Islam in Russia is experiencing a renaissance, co-existing harmoniously with other religions, Russian Muslims have defended and continue to defend the country's security shoulder to shoulder with other Russians, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday, RIA Novosti reported.

"Islam in Russia is experiencing a renaissance and an unprecedented rise, coexisting harmoniously with other traditional religions. Our joint work has revealed a broad convergence of assessments on issues of inter-civilizational, inter-confessional relations, which are discussed within the country and at the international level. We are united in upholding spiritual and moral values and rejecting Islamophobia, Christianophobia, and any other forms of religious intolerance," Lavrov said in an interview for the documentary film "The Road to the Islamic World".

The head of Russian diplomacy noted that the widespread recognition in the Islamic world of the fact that Russian Muslims are full participants in the political, economic, cultural and spiritual life of the country, shoulder to shoulder with other Russians have courageously and selflessly defended and continue to defend Russia's security.