Lavrov hopes that the Americans will listen to reason: We'll see, it won't be long now.
The Russian Federation and the United States of America are currently in a hot phase of war. This is reported by TASS, citing the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.
The diplomat says that Russia and the United States are in fact in a hot phase of war. This is connected with American arms deliveries to Kiev. The White House is "every time threatening to supply more and more long-range and lethal systems" to Ukraine.
At the same time, the Russian Foreign Minister believes that relations between Moscow and Washington should be maintained. "At least, we have not lost hope that the Americans will listen to reason and they will resume some kind of dialogue. We'll see, we won't have long to wait," he said.
