Lavrov tells what is needed to stop crises like the one in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while answering the questions of journalists after the talks in Moscow with the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, explained what it takes to stop crises such as in Ukraine, BelTA informs.

"To stop crises like the one, created by the West in Ukraine, it is necessary to agree on principled systemic things. First of all, it is the UN Charter, the sovereign equality of states, when no one will be guided by colonial instincts," said the Russian foreign minister.