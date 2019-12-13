3.41 RUB
Lavrov tells about signals from West on decision of Ukraine’s fate
Russia is ready to seriously discuss the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to journalists after a joint meeting of the boards of the foreign ministries of Belarus and Russia in Moscow, reports BelTA.
"We have never walked away from negotiations. At one time, President Vladimir Putin said that those who are now against the negotiations should realize that the longer they force Zelensky to wage war, the more difficult for them will be the conditions under which the negotiations can begin," said Sergei Lavrov.
The minister noted that the European Union and the United States are already having difficulties finding money to support Ukraine. "It is time for them to realize the complete deadlock of the war they started by the hands of the Zelensky regime against the Russian Federation," the Russian diplomat stressed.
According to Sergey Lavrov, a number of "high, very well-known" leaders of Western countries are trying to get in contact with the Russian side to discuss the fate of Ukraine.
"Including one particular leader of a very well-known Western country has sent signals several times through different channels, at least three, saying: why don't we meet and talk about what to do with Ukraine and European security. Three times! Although this figure has direct access to his counterpart in Moscow."
