Lavrov: Russia is ready for negotiations with Ukraine, but not ready for ceasefire
Russia is not going to consider proposals for a ceasefire, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference after speaking at the UN General Assembly, RIA Novosti reports.
"We will not consider any ceasefire proposals, because we have considered it once, you have deceived us," the diplomat noted.
At the same time, in general, Moscow is ready for negotiations on Ukraine, Lavrov added.
The high-level week of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York from September 19 to 26. The Russian delegation is headed by Lavrov.
