The West is looking at Moldova for the role of "the next Ukraine". This opinion was voiced by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry in an interview with journalists. Sergey Lavrov stressed: Moldovan President Sandu is ready for almost anything.

Sergei Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister:

“Now Moldova is being looked at for this role. First of all because they were able to put a president at the head of the country by quite specific methods, far from being freely democratic, who is simply eager, she is eager to join NATO, she has Romanian citizenship, she is ready to unite with Romania and generally is ready for almost anything.”

Earlier, the Moldovan authorities have already been advised not to refuse the option of integration with Romania for the sake of joining the EU.

Chisinau risks to be left without water