3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Lavrov says Kiev hitting civilian targets in Russia with Western weapons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN Security Council meeting that Kiev is methodically, ruthlessly and deliberately hitting civilian objects in the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons supplied by the West, BELTA reports citing TASS.
At the same time, as the diplomat noted, Western countries are not at all embarrassed that their weapons, including cluster munitions and depleted uranium shells, are deliberately hitting purely civilian objects, as was the case with the strikes on residential neighborhoods in Belgorod on December 30 and on the market in Donetsk on January 21.
"At the same time, most members of the European Union continue to obediently follow Washington's orders to supply ever new batches of weapons to Kiev, emptying their arsenals, which, of course, will be replenished by purchases of products of the American military-industrial complex. Europeans will be forced to find money for this," Sergey Lavrov said.
The head of the Russian diplomatic ministry said that the blood of dozens of dead civilians is on the hands and conscience of those who arm Ukraine and at the same time claim that the Kiev authorities themselves have the right to choose targets for strikes.
Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian troops on January 21 launched a massive strike on a market in the Kirovsky District of Donetsk. As a result of the attack, 27 people were killed and another 26 were injured of varying severity. Also on December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the center of Belgorod.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
Mendkovich on climate agenda: The West is looking for new ways for colonizing new states
500 cars on Belarusian-Polish border - Belarusian border guards point to increase in the queue
Regulations for ensuring nuclear and radiation safety approved in Belarus
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All