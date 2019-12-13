Lavrov says Kiev hitting civilian targets in Russia with Western weapons

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN Security Council meeting that Kiev is methodically, ruthlessly and deliberately hitting civilian objects in the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons supplied by the West, BELTA reports citing TASS.

At the same time, as the diplomat noted, Western countries are not at all embarrassed that their weapons, including cluster munitions and depleted uranium shells, are deliberately hitting purely civilian objects, as was the case with the strikes on residential neighborhoods in Belgorod on December 30 and on the market in Donetsk on January 21.

"At the same time, most members of the European Union continue to obediently follow Washington's orders to supply ever new batches of weapons to Kiev, emptying their arsenals, which, of course, will be replenished by purchases of products of the American military-industrial complex. Europeans will be forced to find money for this," Sergey Lavrov said.

The head of the Russian diplomatic ministry said that the blood of dozens of dead civilians is on the hands and conscience of those who arm Ukraine and at the same time claim that the Kiev authorities themselves have the right to choose targets for strikes.