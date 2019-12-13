3.43 RUB
Lavrov: Poland's desire to host US nuclear weapons is alarming
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Poland's desire to host U.S. nuclear weapons on its territory causes concern, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that the deployment of American nuclear weapons in the country is an open issue.
"Poland is asking to be a candidate for the Americans to deploy their nuclear bombs there. This situation is quite alarming," Lavrov said.
