Le Monde: European officials are afraid to engage in public disputes with the US due to Trump's unpredictable reaction

European officials are avoiding open confrontation with the US administration, seeking to avoid deepening already significant differences between the allies. According to Le Monde, citing diplomatic sources, the key reason for this caution is the desire to avoid provoking an unpredictable reaction from US President Donald Trump, TASS reports.

As the newspaper notes, the publication of the updated US National Security Strategy came as a real shock to European politicians, who saw it as direct interference in EU affairs.

And while American politicians and public figures like Elon Musk are simultaneously openly criticizing the European Commission and the EU as a whole, Europe prefers not to engage in public debate on this issue.

"Our goal is not to engage in a social media battle with minor American officials," a source close to French President Emmanuel Macron told the newspaper.

Le Monde notes that the Élysée Palace is avoiding commenting on the new American strategy, despite the fact that it essentially echoes the points made by US Vice President J.D. Vance at the Munich Security Conference in February 2025. So far, only the heads of foreign affairs ministries of individual countries and European Council President António Costa have made restrained statements.

"However, in the face of constant aggressive attacks from the Trump administration, this analysis is beginning to lose its validity, and Europeans are increasingly doubting the reliability of their 'great ally.' Even in the Baltic states, which are deeply tied to transatlantic ties, there is no longer a unified opinion on this matter," the publication writes.

It notes that in Paris, the new national security strategy has become yet another argument in favor of promoting greater strategic autonomy for Europe, which, however, does not mean an immediate severing of ties with Washington.

An unnamed diplomat, speaking with the publication's correspondent, noted that although each European capital has different attitudes toward the United States and their public positions do not always coincide, "they are ready to draw the same conclusions" and learn to rely less on support from Washington.

Earlier, Politico reported that the new US National Security Strategy has infuriated EU officials.

The document, published on December 5, specifically expresses concern that Europe will be unrecognizable in 20 years and faces the brink of extinction as a civilization due to the subversive policies of the EU leadership and other supranational structures.

The US administration has expressed doubts about whether some European countries will have the economic and military potential to remain reliable allies of Washington.