Le Pen: Schools in France Have Become Dangerous Places

Schools in France have turned into dangerous places, stated Marine Le Pen, leader of the parliamentary faction of the French right-wing party "National Rally" (Rassemblement National), following a shooting incident at a secondary school in southeastern France, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier on October 12, a shooting occurred at a school in Aubagne, southeastern France, injuring the school's principal and a teacher, according to the TV channel BFMTV.

"Schools, which ought to be havens of safety, have today turned into places where one's life can be put at risk. The threat to safety has penetrated the walls of educational institutions," Le Pen wrote on her X (formerly Twitter) page.

The "National Rally" parliamentary leader expressed her support for the victims and their families, as well as for the students and staff of the school where the shooting took place.

According to BFMTV, French law enforcement detained a 14-year-old teenager in connection with the incident. The Marseille prosecutor's office reported that a criminal case for attempted murder has been opened. The detained youth had no prior record with French law enforcement.

Citing a source close to the investigation and the prefecture of the Bouches-du-Rhône department, the TV channel noted that the shooting at the secondary school is unrelated to the large-scale high school student protests currently taking place across the country.