French politician Le Pen called the European Union a toxic association. According to the head of the right-wing party, the EU is a special way of cooperation, which does not benefit the member countries, every day proving how toxic it is and needs to be reformed. Le Pen is convinced that the European Union is not Europe. This mode of continental cooperation has proven over several decades that it does not benefit economies or countries. As a reform project, she proposes the creation of a European Alliance of Nations, which would represent a freer and more coherent system.