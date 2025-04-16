Leader of Houthi Claims Over 900 US Strikes in Yemen in One Month

The leader of the Houthi movement, Abdel Malik al-Houthi, has claimed that the United States has conducted over 900 airstrikes in Yemen within the past month using aircraft and naval forces. This announcement was reported by RIA Novosti.

"This week, the American adversary carried out more than 220 attacks using B-2 bombers and F-18 fighters across several provinces of Yemen. In total, the U.S. has conducted over 900 airstrikes and bombardments from the sea this month," he stated during his weekly broadcast on Al Masirah television.

The Houthi leader also noted that their armed forces have conducted 78 operations involving missiles and drones against Israeli territory and U.S. aircraft carriers and naval ships in the Red Sea since mid-March.