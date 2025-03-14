Leaders of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan Agree to Meet on May 9 in Moscow

Leaders of Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Moscow on May 9. The Kremlin has announced an informal gathering of the Presidents of Belarus, Russia, and Tajikistan — Alexander Lukashenko, Vladimir Putin, and Emomali Rahmon — along with a joint phone conversation with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as it was reported by BELTA.

"In this informal meeting, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon connected by phone with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The conversation was warm and friendly, during which the leaders discussed a range of pressing issues regarding the further development of intergovernmental relations," the statement reads.

The leaders have decided to meet on May 9 during the solemn events commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

As it was previously reported, Alexander Lukashenko conducted an official visit to the Russian Federation just prior to this announcement. The Presidents of Belarus and Russia engaged in both formal negotiations and spent considerable time in an informal setting.