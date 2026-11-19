Following a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump, signed a final peace declaration, TASS reports.

According to the document, the three countries intend to promote UN reform to more effectively respond to global challenges. Russia, China, and the United States also plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all countries.

Furthermore, Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping emphasized the fundamental principle of state consent and respect for the immunities of national officials. The leaders of the three countries opposed the abuse of power by the International Criminal Court and similar bodies.

A separate clause in the declaration was devoted to nuclear safety. Russia, China, and the United States will engage in dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged. The meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping took place on November 19 in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit. The talks took place at the Qilin Shanzhuang State Guesthouse in Shanzhuang.