Leaders of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Sign Historic Protocol on Shared Border

Presidents Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan have signed a momentous document in Khujand—the protocol for the exchange of ratification letters pertaining to their bilateral agreement on the shared border. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

The leaders also affixed their signatures to two intergovernmental agreements: one regarding "Access to Water Management and Energy Facilities" and another on "The Construction and Use of Roads, and the Arrangement and Operation of Road Intersections."

Following the exchange of ratification letters, the presidents virtually inaugurated the 482-kilometer power transmission line, operating at 500 kW, connecting Datka and Sogd, which was constructed as part of the CASA-1000 project. "This $1.2 billion project will facilitate the transmission of 1,300 megawatts of seasonal electricity from Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to Afghanistan and Pakistan," the statement noted.

According to the Khovar agency, a bilateral meeting took place today between Emomali Rahmon and the visiting president of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, in Khujand. The leaders discussed the current state and future prospects of Tajik-Kyrgyz relations, exchanging views on a wide range of issues related to the development and reinforcement of friendly ties between their nations.