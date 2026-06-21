A scandal is raging in Lithuania over the leak of citizens' personal data from a government database. 600,000 people have been affected. Information about their residence, real estate, and other details has leaked online.

The first thousand have already filed a lawsuit against the government demanding compensation of 3,000 euros. Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė is being blamed for the incident; and she, by the way, will leave her post on June 23. The treasury, which is already suffering from a permanent deficit, will have to pay for her mistakes.