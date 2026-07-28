Letter from Titanic passenger sold at auction for £60,000

A letter from Titanic passenger Henry Price Hodges, written four days before the liner's sinking, was auctioned in Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, for £60,000, despite the initial estimate of £35,000, Mir24 reports.

Hodges boarded the liner in Southampton and traveled second class. The ticket cost him £13. On April 10, 1912, while on board, he wrote a letter to his friend Hector Young of the Newtown Conservative Association in Southampton.

The passenger was en route to Boston to visit relatives. The letter was sent from Queenstown. Hodges told his friend about the voyage and described the conditions on the liner. He noted the fine weather and wrote that passengers were spending their time playing games, reading, and other activities.

At the end of the letter, Hodges stated that he was going to bed early, as he was feeling very tired. Five days after writing the letter, the Titanic struck an iceberg and sank en route to New York. Hodges perished along with approximately 1,500 others. His body was recovered and buried in Fairview Cemetery in Halifax, Canada.

Another lot at the auction was an American one-dollar bill found on the body of third-class passenger Ernest Tomlin. It sold for £37,000. The bill was sewn into Tomlin's vest. According to Aldridge, the sale also set a record: the final price was almost four times the original estimate. This was reported by The Independent.