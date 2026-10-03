Paris is now a city of tear gas, police batons and smashed shopfronts. Lessons in “democracy” for schoolchildren.

Liberty, equality, fraternity? Forget it. Paris is now a city of tear gas, police batons, broken windows — and, with them, of hopes for the future. France is boiling. The temperature of that boil threatens to surpass 1968. When does a school become a front?

Set out the political elements and put them in their places. This is “Mendeleva’s Table.”

French authorities are used to speaking of equality and a wealth of opportunity. For thousands of local schoolchildren, the column says, reality looks different. The education system is falling apart in plain sight. The authorities are crossing a whole generation off the lists of the future. And when children come out to claim a right to knowledge, they meet a punitive machine.

Salama Gargouri, a high-school student: “An overloaded timetable, the system, teachers, people who do not listen to us, the university admissions process. Mostly it is our education, but it is to some extent steered by others, so everyone tells us they are doing it for our education, and in the end we cannot even choose for ourselves.”

Juliette Estivil, a Spanish teacher: “What prompted me to join the middle-school students was the repression we witnessed. So I am here simply to provide protection, to put a barrier between the police and the students.”

The timetable is overloaded. There is no one to teach. Young people complain of overcrowded classes, a shortage of resources and a critical lack of teachers. But do not worry, the column says: the lessons continue. Only the “teachers” have changed. Law enforcement now teaches, in the street, with batons, shields and tear gas. In the suburbs of the capital, gendarmes in full combat kit storm schools as if they were terrorist strongpoints. In Val-d’Oise an officer fired a tear-gas grenade into the face of a high-school student. A shattered jaw, knocked-out teeth, hospitalization. Video of this “lesson in democracy” blew up social media.

For the Élysée, the column writes, this is only “defense of the institutions.” Macron found the guilty party in social networks. He called online platforms machines that split democratic societies.

Emmanuel Macron: “On social media the largest role is played by negative emotion. In any case, it spreads much faster than positive emotion, and positive emotion faster than rational reasoning. In the end the whole system works above all for those who know how to affect people most strongly through negative emotions. And one could talk about this much longer.”

Those used to saving lives have joined the younger generation’s protests. Firefighters. Thousands of civil servants. One hundred and seventy demonstrations across the country. People are furious. They say outright: “We are systematically sent to our deaths.” Protective hoods are 30 years old. They do not protect. There is no equipment. There are no people. Budget money, rescuers say, was redirected to armored vehicles for suppressing mass disorders. They complain that “the state protects itself instead of protecting the French people.”

Charles, a firefighter: “2026 marks the failure of the civil-protection model. In 2026 the shortage of resources led to four deaths. There are no water cannon. Firefighters in the field are exposed to danger.”

Samuel, a firefighter: “In France we are short about 20,000 professional firefighters. This year we are short more than 500 engines for forest fires — as we can see. We lack the equipment to work in proper conditions. What are we short of? A great deal, a very great deal. And recognition, too.”

Budgets, the column argues, have been drained for “global militarization” and an arms race. Rampant militarism is, for them, the only way to keep power in shaking hands. But tons of weapons cannot lie in warehouses forever. The “gardeners” were so absorbed in preparing for a mythical conflict that they missed the real social catastrophe under their windows. Who suffered more — the beaten schoolchild or the idea of “European values” — is no longer a riddle. This is only the start of a large fire. And there turned out to be nothing to put it out with.