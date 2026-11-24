Libya is preparing to bring a case against Ukraine before the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) following recent strikes on the port of Benghazi, accusing Kyiv of violating Libyan sovereignty and territorial security.

According to Libyan authorities, the Ukrainian military strike inflicted substantial material damage, for which Tripoli intends to demand full financial compensation.

The legal move comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the involvement of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in a maritime attack targeting Russian vessels off the Libyan coast using seven naval drones.

Libya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Zelensky’s statement and demanded an official explanation from Kyiv. Meanwhile, a representative of Libya’s Presidential Council went further, describing Ukraine's actions as "tantamount to a declaration of war."