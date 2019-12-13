Less than two weeks remain before the general elections in Poland. The struggle promises to be exciting and tense. The leader of the Polish opposition Donald Tusk has announced a million-strong anti-government march in Warsaw. Tomorrow he promises to take to the streets up to one and a half million citizens dissatisfied with the course of the current authorities. In early June, such an anti-government march already took place in the Polish capital, and up to half a million Poles took part in it.

It is no coincidence that the popularity of the opposition platform "Confederation" has grown considerably. It opposes military aid to Ukraine and many of the current liberal and tolerant values. This directly proves that the more the ruling Law and Justice tightens its screws in an effort to win more votes, the more Poles resent the policies of the current government. The Confederation's ratings have doubled. It is not expected to win the election, but it is the political force that the winner, whether it be Law and Justiceor Tusk's Civic Platform, will need to form a majority in the parliament