November 6, 2026

The European Commission has established the first permanent sanctions office within its structure, with its operations specifically directed against Russia. The announcement was made by European Commission spokesperson Siobhan McGarry during a briefing in Brussels, according to TASS.

According to McGarry, the newly formed office "will be responsible for the entire sanctions ecosystem, from their development at the political level to their practical application and the fight against their circumvention."

McGarry confirmed that the European Commission is continuing its efforts to draft a 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, though she did not specify a timeline for its potential presentation. The European Commission has previously clarified on multiple occasions that it does not consider the October expansion of the blacklist against Russia as the 22nd "package," given that it did not include any new economic restrictions.

Commenting on the development, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that "there is no limit to EU sanctions, just as there are no limits to madness." He added that new EU sanctions are increasingly harming the interests of the European Union member states themselves.