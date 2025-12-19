Lithuania Allows Talks with Belarus at Level of Ambassador-at-Large

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0cf102da-1d68-4425-89a4-7aab54bb2ffe/conversions/c30a276d-c42e-46fe-826b-993e626c70ed-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Lithuania is considering the possibility of talks with Belarus at the level of ambassador-at-large. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Interfax reports.

The official was commenting on Alexander Lukashenko's statement that Vilnius had agreed to negotiations at the level of deputy foreign ministers.