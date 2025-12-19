3.66 BYN
Lithuania Allows Talks with Belarus at Level of Ambassador-at-Large
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lithuania is considering the possibility of talks with Belarus at the level of ambassador-at-large. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Interfax reports.
The official was commenting on Alexander Lukashenko's statement that Vilnius had agreed to negotiations at the level of deputy foreign ministers.
According to the Lithuanian side, they have repeatedly offered Belarus contacts to discuss issues at the level of special envoy responsible for border issues. The proposal for negotiations at this level is still relevant, the Lithuanian ministry said.