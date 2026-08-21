The Lithuanian Seimas has approved creation of another training ground in Kapčiamiestis, in addition to the one already under construction there.

An overwhelming majority of deputies voted in favor, undeterred by public discontent that the construction of training grounds would entail land confiscation.

The new training base will cover 150 square kilometers, comparable to the area of a large city like Kaunas.

The new training grounds are intended to provide NATO troops and German Bundeswehr brigades with infrastructure for training and maintaining combat readiness. Meanwhile, recruiting troops is not so straightforward: the German Ministry of Defense is facing a shortage of volunteers for Lithuania, which Germans consider a cold, dangerous, and uninviting country. The Bundeswehr is recruiting for the Baltics through increasingly exotic means: advertisements for military service are being placed on pizza boxes and kebab wrappers.