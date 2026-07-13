Lithuania Asks EU for €680 Million to Dismantle Ignalina NPP

Vilnius is requesting nearly €680 million from the European Union to continue dismantling the Ignalina Nuclear Power Plant. At the same time, it is announcing plans to restore nuclear power.

Funding for the closure of the Soviet-era plant is guaranteed by Brussels only until 2027. Vilnius will have to compete for new tranches, with Lithuania obligated to cover 14% of the cost itself.

Ignalina's leadership admits that the country's much-hyped green energy capacity is insufficient. To avoid energy shortages and sky-high prices, they plan to build imported small modular reactors on the site of the destroyed nuclear power plant by 2040.