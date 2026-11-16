Lithuanian authorities are considering following Estonia’s example and closing their border with the Russian Federation entirely. This was stated to journalists by the President of the Baltic republic, Gitanas Nausėda, as reported by TASS.

"This is nothing new in the region, so Estonia’s decision is understandable," Nausėda said. He added that, given all the circumstances, Lithuania "could also make such a decision."

Estonian authorities have justified the closure of their border with Russia—set to take effect on December 1—by citing what they claim are "unfriendly actions" by Russia. In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that accusations from Estonia and other European nations alleging that Russia is involved in acts of sabotage are entirely baseless and are categorically rejected by the Russian side.