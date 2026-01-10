3.70 BYN
Lithuania Decides to Limit Support for Ukraine to One Ship
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Loud declarations of aid to Kiev are, in fact, empty words. Belligerent Lithuania has decided to support Ukraine by sending it... a single ship.
It will become part of European security guarantees. Nausėda did not hesitate to state this personally, clarifying that the contribution is quite significant given Lithuania’s size and capabilities.
The ship will be an addition to the 150-person contingent. The Lithuanian president also noted that Lithuanian troops will not participate in combat operations in Ukraine.