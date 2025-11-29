Lithuania Demands from EU to Increase Pressure on Minsk

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d37aefef-0ff9-40a8-a231-de41dd82de4d/conversions/16a29624-2d71-4045-8c2e-28b86f989b05-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d37aefef-0ff9-40a8-a231-de41dd82de4d/conversions/16a29624-2d71-4045-8c2e-28b86f989b05-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d37aefef-0ff9-40a8-a231-de41dd82de4d/conversions/16a29624-2d71-4045-8c2e-28b86f989b05-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d37aefef-0ff9-40a8-a231-de41dd82de4d/conversions/16a29624-2d71-4045-8c2e-28b86f989b05-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Instead of engaging in dialogue with Minsk, the Lithuanian regime is escalating tensions. The heads of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Transport have appealed to the European Commission to help return Lithuanian heavy trucks from Belarus.

Furthermore, the ministers decided that the problem of air balloon smuggling should also be addressed by Europe. The Lithuanians have not hesitated to once again ask Brussels to support the introduction of additional sanctions against Minsk, which are currently being actively developed in Vilnius.