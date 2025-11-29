3.72 BYN
Lithuania Demands from EU to Increase Pressure on Minsk
Instead of engaging in dialogue with Minsk, the Lithuanian regime is escalating tensions. The heads of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Transport have appealed to the European Commission to help return Lithuanian heavy trucks from Belarus.
Furthermore, the ministers decided that the problem of air balloon smuggling should also be addressed by Europe. The Lithuanians have not hesitated to once again ask Brussels to support the introduction of additional sanctions against Minsk, which are currently being actively developed in Vilnius.
But that's not all: by the end of December, the State Defense Council of the Baltic republic plans to discuss "response measures" to the air balloon incidents, which regime officials are calling "an element of a hybrid attack."